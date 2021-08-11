Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $72,722.47 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $72,722.47 and $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.96 or 0.06946576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.20 or 0.01310477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00364631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00129375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00587849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00337761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00293317 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

