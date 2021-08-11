Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 100,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

