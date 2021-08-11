Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Arko by 15.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $990.45 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.11.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.