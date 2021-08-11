ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 27th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

