Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. ING Groep NV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.