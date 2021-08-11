Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,830 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 307.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

