ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 1,183,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $21,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

