Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $98.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.06. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

