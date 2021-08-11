Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.93 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.18. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

