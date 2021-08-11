Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 463,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,520,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.43. 116,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

