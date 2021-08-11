Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. 7,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

