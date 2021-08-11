Astor Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 198.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,534. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13.

