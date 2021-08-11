Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 3,736 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZA. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 3,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,095. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.