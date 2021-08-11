Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.