ATB Capital Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by ATB Capital to C$235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.28. 61,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,832. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.