Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

