Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. Athersys has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 758.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 525,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 427,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

