Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

