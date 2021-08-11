Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

NYSE NOC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.62. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,892. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.