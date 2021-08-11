Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atlassian by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $327.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

