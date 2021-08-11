Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $106.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,069. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

