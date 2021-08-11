Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 4%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.61. 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 715,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $554.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,820 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atomera by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143,995 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

