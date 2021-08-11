Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SYLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.