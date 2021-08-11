Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

