Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $325.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.