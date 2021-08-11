Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.