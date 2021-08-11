Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

