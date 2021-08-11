Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 296,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,080. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

