Avangrid (AGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/2/2021 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Avangrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Shares of AGR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

