Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AVST traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 586.60 ($7.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.95. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89.

Get Avast alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.