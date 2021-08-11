Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AVST traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 586.60 ($7.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.95. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Dividend History for Avast (LON:AVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.