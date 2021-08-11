Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.83. Avaya shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 19,122 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $19,890,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

