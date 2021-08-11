Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.83. Avaya shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 19,122 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

