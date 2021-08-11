Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.83. Avaya shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 19,122 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
