AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

