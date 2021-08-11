Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.69

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 5925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 74,199 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 122,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

