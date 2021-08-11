Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.51. 311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,592. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.