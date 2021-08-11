Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%.

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

