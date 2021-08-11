Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,431. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.