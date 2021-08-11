Aviva’s (AV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

