Axsome Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,613 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,735% compared to the average volume of 960 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

AXSM opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

