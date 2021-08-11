AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. AXT posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. AXT has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.84.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,439 shares of company stock worth $792,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.