Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AZYO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

