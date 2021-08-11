B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

