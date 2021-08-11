Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Holdings Trimmed by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BCSF opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

