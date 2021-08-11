Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus Sells 10,520 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BCPC opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
