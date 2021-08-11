Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus Sells 10,520 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BCPC opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Balchem by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

