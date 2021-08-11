Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.29% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 82.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 193,202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 168.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 291,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.