Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 209,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,054,676. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

