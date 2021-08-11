Bank Hapoalim B.M. Declares Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7183 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKHYY shares. Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.