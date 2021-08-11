Bank of America Raises Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target to $86.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

