Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

