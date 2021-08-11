Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

